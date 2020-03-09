On this Pacific Pulse, Marines and Soldiers in Thailand are learning jungle survival techniques as part of Cobra Gold 2020, U.S. Navy ships are visiting Vietnam to commemorate 25 years of U.S.-Vietnam diplomatic relations, and commander of Pacific Air Forces was nominated to become the next Air Force Chief of Staff.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 23:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63124
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107720230.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 09 March 2020, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT