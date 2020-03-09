Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 09 March 2020

    Pacific Pulse: 09 March 2020

    JAPAN

    03.09.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Marines and Soldiers in Thailand are learning jungle survival techniques as part of Cobra Gold 2020, U.S. Navy ships are visiting Vietnam to commemorate 25 years of U.S.-Vietnam diplomatic relations, and commander of Pacific Air Forces was nominated to become the next Air Force Chief of Staff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 23:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63124
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107720230.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 09 March 2020, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Chief of Staff
    Pacific Air Forces
    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    Vietnam
    U.S. Navy
    AFCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT