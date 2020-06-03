Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 39 Brigadier General Bryan Grenon

    Raven Conversations: Episode 39 Brigadier General Bryan Grenon

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Brigadier General Bryan Grenon, Land Component Commander for the Washington Army Guard. We visited him at the Seattle Police station where he is the Chief of police for a district. We talk to Grenon on how he has been able to manage his career through the ranks as a traditional guardsmen, and how he has been able to balance his military obligations with his civilian career and family. As you’ll hear towards the end, we have to finish our conversation when he gets a call on the radio.


    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 16:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63110
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107716501.mp3
    Length: 00:27:57
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 39 Brigadier General Bryan Grenon, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    guardsmen
    leadership
    Podcasts
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    seattle pd

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT