Raven Conversations: Episode 39 Brigadier General Bryan Grenon

In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Brigadier General Bryan Grenon, Land Component Commander for the Washington Army Guard. We visited him at the Seattle Police station where he is the Chief of police for a district. We talk to Grenon on how he has been able to manage his career through the ranks as a traditional guardsmen, and how he has been able to balance his military obligations with his civilian career and family. As you’ll hear towards the end, we have to finish our conversation when he gets a call on the radio.





