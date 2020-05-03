Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLI

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLI

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    In this episode we hear from a member of the Maine Air National Guard Retirees Association. They offer a lot of support for the rest of us and continue to find ways to serve even after retirement!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 18:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63105
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107714303.mp3
    Length: 00:47:12
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLI, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    maine
    air force
    maine air national guard
    maineiacs
    pine tree state

