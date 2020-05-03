Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot South 2020 - Radio Package

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Audio by Pfc. Micah Longmire 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    The 66th Troop Command of the Mississippi Army National Guard led exercise Patriot South 2020 from February 28 through March 6. Patriot South 2020 was an exercise meant to train the Soldiers, Airmen, and Civil Authorities of Mississippi and its partner states for a large-scale hurricane event. (Audio by Spc. Micah Longmire)

