Patriot South 2020 - Radio Package

The 66th Troop Command of the Mississippi Army National Guard led exercise Patriot South 2020 from February 28 through March 6. Patriot South 2020 was an exercise meant to train the Soldiers, Airmen, and Civil Authorities of Mississippi and its partner states for a large-scale hurricane event. (Audio by Spc. Micah Longmire)