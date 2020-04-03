Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ears Adrift- Seabees Women's History Month

    Ears Adrift- Seabees Women's History Month

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    Ears Adrift- Seabees Women's History Month

    There are tons of strong and independent women in the Navy, but in this episode we’re going to speak to some of the strongest, toughest, and dedicated women that are hardly ever “haze grey underway” on a warship. Oh and it just so happens to be their birthday month, coincidence? I think not!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 16:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63100
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107713943.mp3
    Length: 00:08:08
    Artist Ears Adrift
    Composer MC2 Levingston Lewis
    Album Season 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ears Adrift- Seabees Women's History Month, by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Ears Adrift - OC, OC, OC
    Ears Adrift - Unbroken Promise

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Navy
    Women's History Month
    Sailors
    Ears Adrift

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT