In this first episode of the 102 IW First Sergeant's Podcast, three current wing First Sergeants and a former, now Chief Master Sergeant discuss their individual paths to the career field and share their experiences each has gotten from this rewarding career field.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2020 12:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63095
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107713362.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:50
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Sgt. Podcast: Becoming a First Sergeant Mar. 5, 2020, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT