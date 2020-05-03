Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing First Sgt. Podcast: Becoming a First Sergeant Mar. 5, 2020

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this first episode of the 102 IW First Sergeant's Podcast, three current wing First Sergeants and a former, now Chief Master Sergeant discuss their individual paths to the career field and share their experiences each has gotten from this rewarding career field.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 14:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63095
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107713362.mp3
    Length: 00:11:50
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
