    THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 06 - Leadership Lessons from Monty Python and the Holy Grail

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Audio by George Maurer 

    American Forces Radio Network (AFN Radio)

    Dr. Richard Parker, author of “Leadership Lessons from Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” finds timeless principles in the outrageous sketches from the British comedy group. As a teenager, Parker feel in love with the movie (other than the ending) and watched it countless times. He then began using scenes from the film to drive home lessons in his graduate classes on leadership communication and, when he gathered enough material, decided to publish a book. Dr. Parker holds a Ph.D. in Mass Communications from the University of Alabama and has worked as a professor for almost 20 years. He also currently serves in the U.S. Naval Reserve as a Public Affairs Officer.

