    MSG Mic d Up Episode 14: JBMDL History & Heritage

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Lt Col Clark and new host TSgt Mariah Dixon, 87 FSS, talk to Mr. James Warrick about his role as the 87 ABW Historian. They talk about some highlights from the JBMDL Heritage guide including how McGuire, Dix, and Lakehurst each got their start. To find the JBMDL Heritage Guide and more info, check out the 87 ABW Historian SharePoint at https://eim2.amc.af.mil/org/87ho/default.aspx.

