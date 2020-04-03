Bahrain Beat: Dr. Seuss Read-A-Thon

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (March 04, 2020) Naval Support Activity (NSA)) Bahrain hosted a Dr. Seuss Read-A-Thon to celebrate the birthday of the famous children’s book author. Service members and families gathered together for food, fun and a magic show. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.