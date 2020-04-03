Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: Dr. Seuss Read-A-Thon

    Bahrain Beat: Dr. Seuss Read-A-Thon

    BAHRAIN

    03.04.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (March 04, 2020) Naval Support Activity (NSA)) Bahrain hosted a Dr. Seuss Read-A-Thon to celebrate the birthday of the famous children’s book author. Service members and families gathered together for food, fun and a magic show. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

    TAGS

    AFN
    NSA Bahrain
    MWR Bahrain

