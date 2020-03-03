Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.03.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with secound Marine Information Group are taking on the cold-
    weather training package in preparation for Exercise Cold
    Response in Norway.

    Cold Response is a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance
    military capabilities and allied cooperation in a challenging arctic
    environment.

    2nd Lt. Rick Barber, lead instructor for the cold weather
    package, had this to say about the training.

    “Some of the challenges the Marines are facing is that they’re
    coming from Camp Lejeune where it is not this cold there’s not
    this much snow ever. I would say my favorite part of being in
    Norway has been seeing the Marines from different units and
    different MOS’s come together and work together for a common
    goal. Back at the camp coming together making everything
    happen with the movements and then coming out here to the
    field to engage in the training. Everybody has shown that they’re
    very capable and willing to learn.”

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

