Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



Marines with secound Marine Information Group are taking on the cold-

weather training package in preparation for Exercise Cold

Response in Norway.



Cold Response is a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance

military capabilities and allied cooperation in a challenging arctic

environment.



2nd Lt. Rick Barber, lead instructor for the cold weather

package, had this to say about the training.



“Some of the challenges the Marines are facing is that they’re

coming from Camp Lejeune where it is not this cold there’s not

this much snow ever. I would say my favorite part of being in

Norway has been seeing the Marines from different units and

different MOS’s come together and work together for a common

goal. Back at the camp coming together making everything

happen with the movements and then coming out here to the

field to engage in the training. Everybody has shown that they’re

very capable and willing to learn.”



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.