I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.
Marines with secound Marine Information Group are taking on the cold-
weather training package in preparation for Exercise Cold
Response in Norway.
Cold Response is a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance
military capabilities and allied cooperation in a challenging arctic
environment.
2nd Lt. Rick Barber, lead instructor for the cold weather
package, had this to say about the training.
“Some of the challenges the Marines are facing is that they’re
coming from Camp Lejeune where it is not this cold there’s not
this much snow ever. I would say my favorite part of being in
Norway has been seeing the Marines from different units and
different MOS’s come together and work together for a common
goal. Back at the camp coming together making everything
happen with the movements and then coming out here to the
field to engage in the training. Everybody has shown that they’re
very capable and willing to learn.”
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2020 14:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63085
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107709308.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Album
|Marine Minute
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT