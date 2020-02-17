(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rock or Something Prescription Drug

    Rock or Something Prescription Drug

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    02.17.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Patrick Kirby 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Rock or Something podcast sits down with Maj. Demetrice Pittman and Sgt. Corey Robinson to talk about the Army's use of prescription drugs. Hosted by Spc. Lynnwood Thomas.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2020
    Date Posted: 02.29.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63071
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107704848.mp3
    Length: 00:41:09
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    TAGS

    Camp Bondsteel
    Podcast
    Kosovo
    prescription drugs
    KFOR 26
    KFOR RC-E
    Rock or Something

    • LEAVE A COMMENT