A Rock or Something podcast sits down with Maj. Demetrice Pittman and Sgt. Corey Robinson to talk about the Army's use of prescription drugs. Hosted by Spc. Lynnwood Thomas.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2020 05:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63071
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107704848.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:09
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Rock or Something Prescription Drug, by SGT Patrick Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
