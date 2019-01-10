(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bataan's Scuttle Hustle Pilot Episode

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.01.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Kathryn Macdonald 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    191001-N-NO770-1001
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2019) - This is the pilot episode to USS Bataan's podcast "Scuttle Hustle." USS Bataan is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kathryn E. Macdonald)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2019
    Date Posted: 02.29.2020 07:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63067
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107704460.mp3
    Length: 00:23:52
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Bataan
    Scuttle Hustle

