191001-N-NO770-1001
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2019) - This is the pilot episode to USS Bataan's podcast "Scuttle Hustle." USS Bataan is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kathryn E. Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2020 07:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63067
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107704460.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:52
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bataan's Scuttle Hustle Pilot Episode, by PO1 Kathryn Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT