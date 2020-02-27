Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Making a Drill Sergeant & Harmonica Nose to Mouth Jam -Feb 27, 2020

We get the inside scoop on drill sergeanting as two drills take us behind the yell. Charlie turns the tables on Cole Johnson from KCEN 6 News Waco, who gets to experience a little personal drill sergeant magic of his own. Brianna jams with a Soldier who can play the harmonica nasal-style, and Blair reviews the movies Harley Quinn and Sonic the Hedgehog. Dave is missing but has been replaced by a picture of himself taped to a stick.





Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:



Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)

The Hubcats

The Coronados





