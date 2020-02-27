We get the inside scoop on drill sergeanting as two drills take us behind the yell. Charlie turns the tables on Cole Johnson from KCEN 6 News Waco, who gets to experience a little personal drill sergeant magic of his own. Brianna jams with a Soldier who can play the harmonica nasal-style, and Blair reviews the movies Harley Quinn and Sonic the Hedgehog. Dave is missing but has been replaced by a picture of himself taped to a stick.
Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:
Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
The Hubcats
The Coronados
This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2020 15:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63059
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107702225.mp3
|Length:
|00:59:18
|Artist
|Fort Hood Public Affairs
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Making a Drill Sergeant & Harmonica Nose to Mouth Jam -Feb 27, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT