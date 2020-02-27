(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Making a Drill Sergeant & Harmonica Nose to Mouth Jam -Feb 27, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    We get the inside scoop on drill sergeanting as two drills take us behind the yell. Charlie turns the tables on Cole Johnson from KCEN 6 News Waco, who gets to experience a little personal drill sergeant magic of his own. Brianna jams with a Soldier who can play the harmonica nasal-style, and Blair reviews the movies Harley Quinn and Sonic the Hedgehog. Dave is missing but has been replaced by a picture of himself taped to a stick.


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    The Hubcats
    The Coronados


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Making a Drill Sergeant & Harmonica Nose to Mouth Jam -Feb 27, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

