On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Maj. Latasha O’Neil, 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion executive officer, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Felicia Penn, South Carolina National Guard mobilization non-commissioned officer, about the Women’s Influential Network. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Spc. David Erskine with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2020 11:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63044
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107699423.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:59
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 60, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT