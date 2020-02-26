Palmetto Guardian - Episode 60

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Maj. Latasha O’Neil, 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion executive officer, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Felicia Penn, South Carolina National Guard mobilization non-commissioned officer, about the Women’s Influential Network. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Spc. David Erskine with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.