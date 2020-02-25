Marine Minute

I'm Cpl. Taryn Escott with your Marine Minute



Marines and Sailors assigned to the 3rd Marine Logistics Group carried out exercise Northern Viper alongside the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

­­

Northern Viper is a regularly scheduled training exercise that is designed to strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and J-G-S-D-F by allowing them to maintain their proficiency in Combined Arms Operations in cold weather environments.



Marine Corps Master Sergeant Bryan Housel, the operations chief for 3rd MLG had this to say about Northern Viper.



“Working with the Japanese is always a genuine privilege for us. Their culture is extremely respectful and everybody from all ranks is really excited to interact with each other and to share not just our military skill and capabilities together but really just the individual personalities is really unique and special with the countries services coming together here.”



That’s it for your Marine minute, for more news around the Corps, go to Marines.mil