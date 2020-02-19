(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    T Triple C Training- Tactilal Combat Casualty Care

    KAEDI, MAURITANIA

    02.19.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Kevin Payne 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Radio:
    Listen to TSgt Ryan Kainrath, an Independent Duty Medical Technician – Paramedic, describe some of the training his team has conducted with Mauritanian soldiers during Flintlock 2020.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 02.24.2020 07:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAEDI, MR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T Triple C Training- Tactilal Combat Casualty Care, by CPL Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Flintlock 2020

