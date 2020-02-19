(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Water Purification in the Kaedi Desert.

    Water Purification in the Kaedi Desert.

    KAEDI, MAURITANIA

    02.19.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Kevin Payne 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    RADIO TEASE:
    Listen as U.S. Air Force SSgt Lakeesha Porter, a Bioenvironmental Engineering Technician with 1st Special Operations Medical Group, explains how creative, out of the box thinking helped provide clean water to troops participating in Flintlock 2020, in the desert of Kaedi, Mauritania.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 02.24.2020 07:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62984
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107692491.mp3
    Length: 00:00:40
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAEDI, MR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Purification in the Kaedi Desert., by CPL Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Flintlock20

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT