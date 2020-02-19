RADIO TEASE:
Listen as U.S. Air Force SSgt Lakeesha Porter, a Bioenvironmental Engineering Technician with 1st Special Operations Medical Group, explains how creative, out of the box thinking helped provide clean water to troops participating in Flintlock 2020, in the desert of Kaedi, Mauritania.
This work, Water Purification in the Kaedi Desert., by CPL Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
