    30th Medical Brigade Radio Piece

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.20.2020

    Audio by Pvt. David Cordova and Petty Officer 3rd Class Danilo Reynoso

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The 30th Medical Brigade is preparing for large scale exercises in 2020. To get ready, it is conducting a command post exercise involving mass casualties. MC3 Danilo Reynoso interviews Army Maj. Dana Clark to get insight on the event.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Medical Brigade Radio Piece, by PV2 David Cordova and PO3 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

