USAG RHeinland Pfalz recently released the results of its latest housing survey for the Baumholder Military Community. Jason Tudor Reports
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2020 06:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62950
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107686943.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Artist
|US Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz PAO
|Album
|USAG Rheinland Pfalz PAO
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAGRP Housing Survey Results Are In, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT