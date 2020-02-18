Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    102nd Intelligence Wing Interview with Mr. John Noland, Director of Safety

    102nd Intelligence Wing Interview with Mr. John Noland, Director of Safety

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Intelligence Wing Safety Office recently won the 2019 Air National Guard, Director of Safety Award for Outstanding Achievement in Occupational Safety. We took the opportunity to sit down with Mr. John Noland, Wing Director of Safety, to discuss the award and a little bit about the safety program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2020
    Date Posted: 02.18.2020 14:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62948
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107685995.mp3
    Length: 00:17:25
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Interview with Mr. John Noland, Director of Safety, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cape cod
    safety
    massachusetts
    otis angb
    mass
    ang
    otis air national guard base
    usaf
    otis
    mass ang
    102iw

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT