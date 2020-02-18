The 102nd Intelligence Wing Safety Office recently won the 2019 Air National Guard, Director of Safety Award for Outstanding Achievement in Occupational Safety. We took the opportunity to sit down with Mr. John Noland, Wing Director of Safety, to discuss the award and a little bit about the safety program.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2020 14:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62948
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107685995.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:25
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Interview with Mr. John Noland, Director of Safety, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT