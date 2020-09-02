AFN presents our bi-weekly "CO Show" with Naval Support Activity's Bahrain Commanding Officer, Capt. Greg Smith.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2020 02:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62938
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107684599.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:46
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CO Show 02.09.2020, by PO3 Tristan Collop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
