This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 9, 2020) Craig Karges, an extraordinist and an award winning entertainer, visited Naval Support Activity Bahrain as part of a Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and Navy Entertainment Tour. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2020 02:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62937
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107684591.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Craig Karges, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
