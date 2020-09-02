Bahrain Beat: Craig Karges

MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 9, 2020) Craig Karges, an extraordinist and an award winning entertainer, visited Naval Support Activity Bahrain as part of a Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and Navy Entertainment Tour. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain