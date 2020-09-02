Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: Craig Karges

    BAHRAIN

    02.09.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Destiny Cheek 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 9, 2020) Craig Karges, an extraordinist and an award winning entertainer, visited Naval Support Activity Bahrain as part of a Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and Navy Entertainment Tour. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain

    Date Taken: 02.09.2020
    Date Posted: 02.18.2020 02:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Craig Karges, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain
    Craig Karges

