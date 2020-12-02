The 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, C Co. 1st Sgt. walks us through a room clearing exercise during the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) on Feb 12, 2020 in Pabrade, Lithuania.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2020 12:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62927
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107680649.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Composer
|Gregory Stevens
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C Company of the 1-9 CAV Interoperability Audio News, by SSG Gregory Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT