    C Company of the 1-9 CAV Interoperability Audio News

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    02.12.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, C Co. 1st Sgt. walks us through a room clearing exercise during the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) on Feb 12, 2020 in Pabrade, Lithuania.

