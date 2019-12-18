(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NWS191218 - Dragon Boat Racing and USO Holiday Events

    NWS191218 - Dragon Boat Racing and USO Holiday Events

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Reagan Anderson 

    AFN Okinawa

    In this newscast, team members of the Lady Shoguns Dragon Boat team spoke about recruiting new members for the team. Cindy Kirkman, the Area Programs Manager for the USO, discussed holiday events going on at USO's around Okinawa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2019
    Date Posted: 02.13.2020 19:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62916
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107678784.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist LCpl Reagan Anderson
    Composer LCpl Reagan Anderson
    Conductor LCpl Reagan Anderson
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS191218 - Dragon Boat Racing and USO Holiday Events, by LCpl Reagan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    newscast
    afn
    interview
    okinawa
    USO
    holidays
    afn okinawa
    dragon boat

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT