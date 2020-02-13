(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    14 February Radio News Update

    14 February Radio News Update

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    02.13.2020

    Audio by Spc. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This Radio News Update is all about Mrs. Sonya Twitty, from the Area Four Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, or CPAC office talk about the spousal hiring initiative and the spousal preference in South, Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2020
    Date Posted: 02.13.2020 01:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62889
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107673684.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14 February Radio News Update, by SPC Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    News
    Military Spouse
    Spouses
    Family
    AFN Daegu

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT