    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – The LOVE Episode + Apologies in Advance to the Great State of Arkansas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    February 13, 2020



    Dave Larsen, Charlie Maib, SPC Brianna Doo, PFC Kaden Pitt, CPL Zach Smiley, Chaplain (Col.) Brian Chepey, Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Ramsey.



    The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun looks hard and deep at love as it falls off a cliff. We ask the Fort Hood BOSS rep if Soldiers are single, or simply lonely. Then the singing chaplains are back as the the good stuff kicks in and the entire crew go flying over the rainbow. It can't be described... it's simply something you have to experience. Something you have to live through to tell you kids that you were there.

    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    Justin Stokes


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Relationships
    Fort Hood
    BOSS
    Podcast
    Love
    Soldiers
    Texas
    Maib

