Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – The LOVE Episode + Apologies in Advance to the Great State of Arkansas

February 13, 2020







Dave Larsen, Charlie Maib, SPC Brianna Doo, PFC Kaden Pitt, CPL Zach Smiley, Chaplain (Col.) Brian Chepey, Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Ramsey.







The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun looks hard and deep at love as it falls off a cliff. We ask the Fort Hood BOSS rep if Soldiers are single, or simply lonely. Then the singing chaplains are back as the the good stuff kicks in and the entire crew go flying over the rainbow. It can't be described... it's simply something you have to experience. Something you have to live through to tell you kids that you were there.



Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:



Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)

Justin Stokes





This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com

Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood