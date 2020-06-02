(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coronavirus Radio Piece

    LANDSTUHL , RP, GERMANY

    02.06.2020

    Audio by Pvt. David Cordova and Sgt. Craig Jensen

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The death toll has surpassed 1,000 and apparently a vaccine is already developed. The U.S. Army pushes for readiness and swift action against all threats. This is no different. Colonel Rodney Coldren, chief of preventative medicine services public health command Europe, puts people at ease.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coronavirus Radio Piece, by PV2 David Cordova and SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

