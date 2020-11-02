Marines and Sailors from II Marine Expeditionary Force and Expeditionary Strike Group 2 kicked off Maritime Propositioning Force Exercise (MPFEX) 20 at several locations across the globe February 7, 2020
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2020 16:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62845
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107667484.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT