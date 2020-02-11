(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 February 2020

    Air Force Radio News 11 February 2020

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Air Force families with short-term childcare needs may soon have a new app that will let them sublease available slots at their local Child Development Center.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 02.11.2020 13:54
    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 February 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS

    DMA
    child development center
    Defense Media Activity
    Air Force
    CDC
    Radio News
    AFRN
    innovation rodeo

