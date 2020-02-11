This Radio News Update is about spousal hiring in Area Four, South Korea. Mrs. Beverly Lynch from the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center and Mr. James Ivey who is a military spouse that was successfully hired, talk to us about hiring. They reinforce the fact that you shouldn't give up when trying to get hired.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2020 20:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62831
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107664599.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|27, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11 February 2020 Radio News Update, by SPC Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT