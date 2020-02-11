(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11 February 2020 Radio News Update

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2020

    Audio by Spc. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This Radio News Update is about spousal hiring in Area Four, South Korea. Mrs. Beverly Lynch from the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center and Mr. James Ivey who is a military spouse that was successfully hired, talk to us about hiring. They reinforce the fact that you shouldn't give up when trying to get hired.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2020
    Date Posted: 02.12.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11 February 2020 Radio News Update, by SPC Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    AFN
    News
    Military Spouse
    Hiring
    AFN Daegu

