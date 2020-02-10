(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10 February 2020 Radio News Update

    10 February 2020 Radio News Update

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2020

    Audio by Spc. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This Radio News Update is about the Black History Month observance held at the Camp Henry theater. Mr. Andri Knight, the event guest speaker and Pfc. Diamond Jacobs talk about the importance of the month, their personal thoughts on it and what they think the way forward is.

    Radio
    AFN
    News
    Observance
    Black History Month
    AFN Daegu

    • LEAVE A COMMENT