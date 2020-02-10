Today's story: The Novel Coronavirus has killed at least 4 and left thousands sick, the Center for Disease Control wants you to be informed and minimize your chances of getting sick
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2020 14:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62815
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107663623.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 February 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
