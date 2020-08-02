(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Bedrock Podcast - Knowing Your Airmen

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Terrence Greene, Command Chief for Air Mobility Command, discusses knowing your Airmen with Senior Airman Yasmeen Joachim, 436th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, and Capt. Michael McFadden, 436th Aerial Port Squadron operations officer.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Podcast
    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Dover Air Force Base
    Bedrock
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th AW
    Innovation Lab

