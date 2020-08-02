The Bedrock Podcast - Knowing Your Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Terrence Greene, Command Chief for Air Mobility Command, discusses knowing your Airmen with Senior Airman Yasmeen Joachim, 436th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, and Capt. Michael McFadden, 436th Aerial Port Squadron operations officer.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2020 14:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62814
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107663523.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:02
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|1
