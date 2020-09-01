(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ep. 6 - A conversation on Competitive Fitness with Senior Airman Amanda Wilson

    Ep. 6 - A conversation on Competitive Fitness with Senior Airman Amanda Wilson

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Amber Mullen 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Senior Airmen Amanda Wilson to discuss her experiences in competitive bodybuilding.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2020
    Date Posted: 02.09.2020 10:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62800
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107660686.mp3
    Length: 00:41:33
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 6 - A conversation on Competitive Fitness with Senior Airman Amanda Wilson, by SrA Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    178th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT