    150 TacoCast EP02 - Officer vs Enlisted

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Ian Beckley 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode Senior Airman Ian Beckley and Second Lieutenant Jered Trujillo discuss the differences between enlisted and and officers.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2019
    Date Posted: 02.08.2020 16:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:34:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 150 TacoCast EP02 - Officer vs Enlisted, by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    150ang 150tacocast

