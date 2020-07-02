(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Raptor Nation Podcast - Maj. Josh 'Cabo' Gunderson

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Meet the newest pilot and commander of the F-22 Demo Team, Maj. Josh Gunderson, callsign ‘Cabo.’ From a kid who once dreamed of flying fighter jets, to now sitting in the seat of the world’s premier 5th-generation fighter, this episode dives into the life of Cabo and how he got to where he is today.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 02.07.2020 14:28
