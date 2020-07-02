The Raptor Nation Podcast - Maj. Josh 'Cabo' Gunderson

Meet the newest pilot and commander of the F-22 Demo Team, Maj. Josh Gunderson, callsign ‘Cabo.’ From a kid who once dreamed of flying fighter jets, to now sitting in the seat of the world’s premier 5th-generation fighter, this episode dives into the life of Cabo and how he got to where he is today.