(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 6 - Control Tower

    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 6 - Control Tower

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A critical part of flight-test is the Control Tower and a successful tower operation is the result of a strong team. In this episode of Edwards: Beyond the Test, we go inside the iconic tower and talk with its chief controller, SMSgt Joshua Matias as well as line controller and trainer SrA Oscar Cantu.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 02.07.2020 13:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62763
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107656941.mp3
    Length: 00:22:25
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 6 - Control Tower, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    edwards
    eafb

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT