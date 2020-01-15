(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ScreenPlay ep. 84: James Bond "No Time To Die" (Trailer)

    GERMANY

    01.15.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos and Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby react to the trailer for the next installment in the series of James Bond movies, "No Time To Die."

    ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2020
    Date Posted: 02.07.2020 05:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62750
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107655755.mp3
    Length: 00:02:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ScreenPlay ep. 84: James Bond "No Time To Die" (Trailer), by SSG Stephen Dornbos and MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

