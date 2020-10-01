ScreenPlay ep. 83: All Things Star Wars

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Friday, January 10, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby can't seem to talk enough about Star Wars, as proven in this episode titled, "All Things Star Wars."



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.