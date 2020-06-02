Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call 02/06/2020

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues preparing the Missouri River Mainstem System for the 2020 runoff. Gavins Point releases were increased to 35,000 cfs this week. Climate and weather outlooks from the National Weather Service discuss temperatures, chances for precipitation flooding risks over the next 90 days. Kansas City and Omaha District staff provide an update on system levee repairs.