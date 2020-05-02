(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naples Area Seabee Ball 2020 Spot

    Naples Area Seabee Ball 2020 Spot

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.05.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Seabee Ball. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2020
    Date Posted: 02.06.2020 07:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62734
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107651794.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naples Area Seabee Ball 2020 Spot, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Seabees
    Naples
    Italy
    U.S.
    NSA Naples
    Navy
    Seabee Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT