    Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chat Podcast

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.17.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, Command Senior Enlisted Leader assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, delivers episode three of the "CSEL Chat" podcast with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. James Kriesel, also assigned to CJTF-HOA. The monthly chat will feature guests from across Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti discussing leadership and service member development.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2020
    Date Posted: 02.06.2020 06:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:30
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chat Podcast, by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Podcast
    Air Force
    Army
    CJTF-HOA

