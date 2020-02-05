(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 5 February 2020

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: At one-hundred years of age, former Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee reached another milestone in his career. The retired Air Force Colonel found himself in the oval office at the White House, where President Donald Trump promoted him to the rank of Brigadier General. He was recognized the next day by the president as a guest at this year's state of the union address.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 5 February 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion
    radio
    tuskegee airmen
    brigadier general
    100
    DMA
    air force radio news
    AFRN

