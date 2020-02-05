Air Force Radio News 5 February 2020

Today's story: At one-hundred years of age, former Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee reached another milestone in his career. The retired Air Force Colonel found himself in the oval office at the White House, where President Donald Trump promoted him to the rank of Brigadier General. He was recognized the next day by the president as a guest at this year's state of the union address.
