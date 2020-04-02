More than 15,000 troops from nine nations will be participating in Exercise Cold Response 2020 throughout March. Exercise Cold Response 20 will test service members' ability to operate in challenging arctic and mountainous conditions while conducting both offensive and defensive tactical operations
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2020 14:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62709
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107644326.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT