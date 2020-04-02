(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    02.04.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    More than 15,000 troops from nine nations will be participating in Exercise Cold Response 2020 throughout March. Exercise Cold Response 20 will test service members' ability to operate in challenging arctic and mountainous conditions while conducting both offensive and defensive tactical operations

