"Know The Big Game Questionnaire" Spot

E6 and below and geographical bachelors in the NSA Naples community are invited to the Liberty Center to enter the "Know The Big Game Questionnaire." (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|01.24.2020
|02.04.2020 08:33
|Newscasts
|62700
|2002/DOD_107642919.mp3
|00:00:30
|2020
|NAPLES, IT
|0
|0
|0
|0
