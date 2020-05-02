(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Wright - Ep 04 feat CMSgt Manny Piñeiro

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2020

    Audio by Anthony Young 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, lessons learned, and shared experiences with Chief Master Sergeant Manny Piñeiro, Air Force Special Duty Manager for first sergeants.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2020 08:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62692
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107642632.mp3
    Length: 00:47:13
    Artist Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Wright
    Album Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Wright
    Track # 04
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Wright - Ep 04 feat CMSgt Manny Piñeiro, by Anthony Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Podcast
    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Kaleth O. Wright
    Blueprint Leadership
    Blueprint Leadership Podcast

