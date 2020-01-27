(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rock or Something Physical Therapy

    Rock or Something Physical Therapy

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.27.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Patrick Kirby 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    A rock or something podcast sits down with Capt. Joshua Oliver and Maj. Nathan Parson to talk about physical therapy and Soldiers profile processes. Hosted by Spc. Lynnwood Thomas.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2020
    Date Posted: 02.03.2020 11:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62684
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107639729.mp3
    Length: 01:06:14
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rock or Something Physical Therapy, by SGT Patrick Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Bondsteel
    Podcast
    Kosovo
    KFOR 26
    KFOR RC-E
    Rock or Something

