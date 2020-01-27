A rock or something podcast sits down with Capt. Joshua Oliver and Maj. Nathan Parson to talk about physical therapy and Soldiers profile processes. Hosted by Spc. Lynnwood Thomas.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2020 11:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62684
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107639729.mp3
|Length:
|01:06:14
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Rock or Something Physical Therapy, by SGT Patrick Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT