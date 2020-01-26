(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Phoenix and The Chief: Episode 1

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.26.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The command team from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Brig. Gen. "Red" Walker, and Chief Master Sgt. "Chip" Chadick discuss base successes and address issues for individuals on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2020
    Date Posted: 02.02.2020 06:29
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th AEW
    Phoenix and the Chief

