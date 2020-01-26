The command team from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Brig. Gen. "Red" Walker, and Chief Master Sgt. "Chip" Chadick discuss base successes and address issues for individuals on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2020 06:29
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|62682
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107637660.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:41
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Phoenix and The Chief: Episode 1, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
