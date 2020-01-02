(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 03 - Team of Teams

    THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 03 - Team of Teams

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2020

    Audio by George Maurer 

    American Forces Radio Network (AFN Radio)

    Retired Army General Stanley McChrystal, co-author of "Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World," explains why conventional tactics weren't working against Al Qaeda in Iraq during 2004 and how his team turned the tide by pushing decision-making down to the frontlines. These lessons then became a five-step plan for success in a dynamic, ever-changing world...regardless of industry. General McChrystal's book resides on the professional reading lists of the Army Chief of Staff, Chief of Naval Operations, and the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Hosted by George Maurer, Ed.S., THE LEADERSHIP LIST is a production of the American Forces Radio Network and the Defense Media Activity.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 03 - Team of Teams, by George Maurer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT